Does your dad deserve better?

Fathers get the short end of the stick every year. Father's Day hardly gets the hype Mother's Day does. So I decided to do my part early to help dads get some much-deserved recognition.

On Mother's Day, moms get showered with flowers, candy, dinner, and gifts people have spent weeks, at least, contemplating. Children and husbands bounce ideas off one another looking for the best gifts to buy. Everyone wants to honor them and see a smile spread across their faces. Of course, we also all know "if Momma ain't happy, ain't nobody happy!" So we make sure we take good care of them!

Fathers don't get quite as much attention. That explains why many a dad has more ties than he knows what to do with, more hammers than he can hang in the garage, and more pounds than he can push in, you know, from using all those barbecue utensils we gave him to grill the food we want to eat. If you're among those who put as much time and effort into selecting your Father's Day card, contemplating your gift for your dad, and making him feel special, kudos to you. But you're the exception.

Several years ago, my church at the time came to the conclusion that we needed to do a better job celebrating fathers on Father's Day. "On Mother's Day, we honor women. We preach a sermon that pays tribute to them. We give them roses. We give them a gift. We make sure they know how much we love and appreciate them," the minister said. But he contrasted that with how men were treated. "On Father's Day, we beat up on the men. We tell them they need to step it up. We reprimand them for not being a better leader in their homes. We point out where they fall short modeling the love of God to their children." The church's epiphany was simple: We must honor men also. They, too, deserve to be celebrated, not criticized, on their day. I say, "Amen!"

Good fathers are as much of a treasure as good mothers. Men who work, provide for their families, love their wives and children, and honor God are worth applauding. Society makes it too easy for men to walk away, to shun responsibilities. But real men are there even when times are tough. Even when marriages fail, good dads don't abandon their children. Responsible fathers teach valuable lessons and create memories. They deserve to be more than an afterthought or a punching bag.