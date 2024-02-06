Does Herschel Walker's abortion story matter?

Herschel Walker, the Republican former football star running for a Georgia Senate seat who supports a total ban on abortion, denies he pressured a former girlfriend to have an abortion, which he paid for. He's almost certainly lying.

The allegations are easy to believe while his rambling, often contradictory denials are not. The Daily Beast, which broke the story, says it can document the anonymous woman's claim with, among other things, a $700 check from Walker. We've already seen the "get well" card -- written in Walker's handwriting, according to his own son.

Given that Walker has so many demons and skeletons in his closet -- he's like a one-man haunted house -- it seems a safe bet the story is true. Even Walker's denials are taking on a bit of an "even if I did it" hue as he leans into how he's been "redeemed" and so therefore his past actions (which he didn't do!) shouldn't count against him.

Now, here's the complicated part: Does it matter?

The answer is "Yes, no, maybe."

Let's start with the "maybe." The allegations might matter to a very small group of persuadable anti-abortion Republican or undecided independent voters. Walker was already behind in the polls, and it's hard to see how this "October surprise" helps win any of them. "Abortion for me, but not for thee" has, to put it mildly, a very niche appeal.

But it's also possible that this late hit on Walker will perversely help rally the GOP base, which has a Pavlovian reflex to defy "the fake news media." That's what Ralph Reed, the founder of the Christian Coalition and a former Georgia GOP state chairman, thinks might happen. He compared this revelation to the "Access Hollywood" tape in which Donald Trump could be heard boasting of his sexual predations of women. Logically, it's a strange defense given that the "Access Hollywood" tape wasn't fake news.

"We've seen this movie before," Reed told The New York Times. He not only expects "100%" that evangelical Christians will stay with Walker, but they might turn out in even bigger numbers to own the libs, or whatever.