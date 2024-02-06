Doctors and nurses are not racists. They're everyday heroes. But left-wing activists and their media allies, including The New York Times, blame health care workers for the poorer health outcomes of Black patients. That's a cheap shot and a lie.

On Sunday, the Times published a front-page story based on an analysis of U.S. census data showing that Black women die during childbirth or lose their newborns more often than white women. Even affluent Black women and their babies die at higher rates. Money doesn't insulate them from worse health outcomes.

The actual analysis didn't blame racism for what happens to Black mothers, or include any evidence -- not a shred -- that doctors and nurses caring for pregnant women and newborns are racist.

Even so, the Times pushed the conclusion that higher death rates are the "effects of racism" because minority mothers are "treated differently and given different access to interventions." That's false.

What is to blame? Obesity, early teen pregnancy and hypertension (high blood pressure) are major causes of the higher deaths rates. These problems demand our attention.

But many activists would rather exploit the race card for political gain rather than deal with the causes of these deaths. New York State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett is one of them. Urging support for national reparations, Basset argues that reparations "can bring us closer" to "end(ing) racial health inequities." That's ridiculous.

A Zoom presentation sponsored by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and the Rochester Black Nurses Association accused nurses of deliberately not answering the call buttons of Black patients and warned about "KKK in the hospitals."

Falsehoods like these could scare Black women from getting the prenatal and postpartum care they need and currently fail to seek.

The New York Times article never mentions the actual causes of infant mortality, starting with obesity. A baby born to an obese mother faces a 55% higher risk of dying within a year, according to National Vital Statistics. Obesity is most prevalent among the Black population.