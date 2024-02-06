Do you really know your community?

The Cape Chamber kicked off its annual Leadership Cape program Wednesday evening with a new class reception for this year's participants and Leadership Cape alums.

This year marks the 30th class to go through the program, a seven-month excursion that combines leadership curriculum, group activities and visits to some of the leading businesses, government entities and schools in Cape Girardeau. You not only learn what's happening, but why it's happening.

The program is worthwhile. I was part of the 2013 class and now serve as vice chair on the committee. The Chamber had to cut off enrollment this year because of overwhelming interest. That's good. It means business owners and employees value the program.

It should also be a reminder that reading your local newspaper, in print or online, also carries significant value in being an informed citizen and more knowledgeable for professional reasons.

Each day our journalists cover the people, projects and passions that make up our community.

As a local media company, we're in the community business. Whether it's entertainment, sports or hard-hitting news topics like local government and crime, our goal is to provide information you need to know with content that you want to know in the format you want to receive it. That balance can be a challenge at times. And evaluating what people read, particularly online where quantitative analytics can give deeper insight into what moves the needle, is fascinating. Equally as important, our products give consumers and businesses a platform to shop and advertise their products and services.