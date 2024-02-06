Do not embrace the hate

"What the heck is wrong with people?" I asked myself aloud after learning of the hateful words spoken to conservative commentator Eric Bolling last week. Just when you think it can't get worse, it does -- something so inhuman, it shakes you to your core as I was shaken when I learned what occurred at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.
"Eric Bolling's son killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad."
This is what a "hateful moron," as Bolling called him, spewed at him as he sat at a table conversing and minding his business.
Can you imagine saying that to someone who is grieving the loss of a child? What kind of calloused soul must you have to be?
Bolling and his wife, Adrienne, lost their son, Eric Chase, on Sept. 8, 2017, hours after Fox News parted ways with Bolling due to allegations of misconduct. The 19-year-old was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, and while much speculation swirled around the cause of his death, the concluding report stated he died of an accidental overdose "that included opioids." The day following Eric Chase's death, Bolling wrote on Twitter, "Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point." These details, however, did not faze the man at the hotel. Truth was not his focus anyway; hate was.
It sounds overly simple to call someone "mean," but it really does describe some people. "Evil" is another accurate description. These characteristics come to the surface in certain people when they disagree. It's bad enough to insult someone or dis his appearance. That's always rude and juvenile -- but what this "moron" did goes beyond anything my brain can conceive.
I find myself saying often that "we're better than this." I'm starting to wonder, though. People are passionate about their politics; I get that. But man! Are we not more passionate about human decency? Can we not agree that the loss of a child is a situation you just don't touch? As parents, siblings, friends -- humans -- can we not see beyond the lens of legislation and labels and just love people who are hurting, or at least leave them alone?
Instead, some sad soul out there disagrees with a television personality or political pundit and throws the loss of his teenage son in his face. God, help us.
Bolling shared on video what transpired, along with footage of himself, admittedly and understandably furious, chasing down the guy. I cannot speak to all that was said and done because I turned off the video. The story Bolling shared and what I saw of what ensued were enough. Tears welled up, and I couldn't stomach it. The inhumanity of what was said to Bolling gripped me with both hurt and anger. It ought to grip us all. If not, we need to beg God to restore our humanity and not stop begging until we come alive again. We cannot allow ourselves to become what this culture is trying to make of us. We have to fight against it, even within ourselves.
Eric Bolling's son was his world, he said. What that man said to him wounded him. The guy should be grateful Bolling didn't lose it completely. I'm not suggesting he should have reacted violently; I'm saying it had to take major restraint not to. Not every "hateful moron" would have fared so well.
I disagree with people politically. It's no secret I disagreed vehemently with former President Barack Obama, for example. I even questioned his character. But I would never have rejoiced or gloated if harm had come to him or his wife. I especially would not have wanted harm to befall his children. And if it had, I certainly would not walk by him and throw it in his face, blaming him. Humans just don't do that. Creatures that have lost their humanity do that -- and it's heartbreaking.
I would probably not cross the street to meet Hillary Clinton -- just not interested. In fact, she came to Hudson, NY, several years ago, and people rushed down the street heading to where she was, excited to catch a glimpse or shake her hand. I continued on my way to the Boys and Girls Club to play basketball. That shows how interested I was. I'd be even less interested today. Having said that, if I happened to find myself in her presence, I would be respectful, not throwing the issues her family has faced at her. You just don't touch some things because 1) it's rude, 2) your momma taught you better, and 3) you're a human with a heart.
Thank God, many still do have a heart and reached out to Bolling on social media to express how sorry they are that he had to endure such hate. I believe those kind sentiments also came from people who don't share Bolling's politics but who do share something more important -- his race: human.
Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.
