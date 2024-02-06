Do not embrace the hate

"What the heck is wrong with people?" I asked myself aloud after learning of the hateful words spoken to conservative commentator Eric Bolling last week. Just when you think it can't get worse, it does -- something so inhuman, it shakes you to your core as I was shaken when I learned what occurred at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"Eric Bolling's son killed himself because he was embarrassed by his dad."

This is what a "hateful moron," as Bolling called him, spewed at him as he sat at a table conversing and minding his business.

Can you imagine saying that to someone who is grieving the loss of a child? What kind of calloused soul must you have to be?

Bolling and his wife, Adrienne, lost their son, Eric Chase, on Sept. 8, 2017, hours after Fox News parted ways with Bolling due to allegations of misconduct. The 19-year-old was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, and while much speculation swirled around the cause of his death, the concluding report stated he died of an accidental overdose "that included opioids." The day following Eric Chase's death, Bolling wrote on Twitter, "Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point." These details, however, did not faze the man at the hotel. Truth was not his focus anyway; hate was.

It sounds overly simple to call someone "mean," but it really does describe some people. "Evil" is another accurate description. These characteristics come to the surface in certain people when they disagree. It's bad enough to insult someone or dis his appearance. That's always rude and juvenile -- but what this "moron" did goes beyond anything my brain can conceive.

I find myself saying often that "we're better than this." I'm starting to wonder, though. People are passionate about their politics; I get that. But man! Are we not more passionate about human decency? Can we not agree that the loss of a child is a situation you just don't touch? As parents, siblings, friends -- humans -- can we not see beyond the lens of legislation and labels and just love people who are hurting, or at least leave them alone?