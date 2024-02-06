Do not be a Grinch this Christmas

For many people, Christmas is their favorite time of year, but for others, it is a time of frustration and depression. How about you? Do you love Christmas, or do you tolerate it as you focus on other things? When you celebrate the holidays, do you think about the reason we set apart those days, or are you more focused on a day off work, parties, and presents?

As a teenager, I remember hearing a lot of complaining about the commercialization of the Christmas season. There were even Christians who claimed that Christmas is based on pagan traditions and should not be celebrated as a religious holiday. At the same time, there were people obsessed with Christmas who were always counting down to the next Christmas.

I had a decision to make, either I was going to be a person who loves Christmas, or a person who focuses on the negative aspects. My choice was to enjoy Christmas and to make the most out of the holiday.

One of my favorite things is hearing Christmas music that focuses attention on my Lord and Savior Jesus. The 2018 Grinch movie had me rolling with laughter as the carolers were chasing poor Mr. Grinch as they were singing, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." He could not escape the singers or their message in song:

"God rest ye merry gentlemen, let nothing you dismay. Remember Christ our Savior was born on Christmas Day to save us all from Satan's power when we were gone astray. Oh tidings of comfort and joy, comfort and joy, Oh tidings of comfort and joy."

While we do not know for certain the exact date of the Messiah's birth, I love the gospel message in that song. Jesus saves us from the power of Satan. He came to save those lost in sin. Like the Grinch running from the carolers, many people today want to avoid the message of salvation through the gospel of Jesus Christ.

I have heard people recently remark that they want to have all the festivities of Christmas, but they do not want to hear anything about Jesus or religion. They miss the whole point of Christmas.