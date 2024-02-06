Few things are more satisfying for a business than a customer referral, whether it’s shared in person, on social media, or through voting — including voting in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards.

This year marked the 19th annual Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards, a contest where businesses and organizations across Cape Girardeau County vie for the title of the best in their field. These organizations take the competition seriously, seeking votes from loyal customers and the community at large. Winning the no. 1 blue ribbon is a point of pride, often displayed prominently on storefronts and marketing materials. But simply being a finalist is also an achievement.

An impressive 19,130 votes were cast online and in print this year. With categories ranging from retail and dining to health services and entertainment, the awards cover a broad spectrum of local businesses.