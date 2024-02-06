All sections
OpinionSeptember 30, 2024
Our opinion: Discover the top local businesses in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards
Explore the top local businesses in Cape Girardeau County as voted by the community in the 19th annual Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards. Discover standout winners and finalists across diverse categories.
The Editorial Board
story image illustation
Artist depiction (ai)

Few things are more satisfying for a business than a customer referral, whether it’s shared in person, on social media, or through voting — including voting in the Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards.

This year marked the 19th annual Southeast Missourian People’s Choice Awards, a contest where businesses and organizations across Cape Girardeau County vie for the title of the best in their field. These organizations take the competition seriously, seeking votes from loyal customers and the community at large. Winning the no. 1 blue ribbon is a point of pride, often displayed prominently on storefronts and marketing materials. But simply being a finalist is also an achievement.

An impressive 19,130 votes were cast online and in print this year. With categories ranging from retail and dining to health services and entertainment, the awards cover a broad spectrum of local businesses.

The weekend edition of the Southeast Missourian included the newly redesigned People’s Choice results magazine, showcasing the winners and finalists. We encourage you to take a look—not just for the fun of seeing familiar names, but also to learn more about these standout businesses.

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists. Your dedication and hard work have earned this recognition, and we thank our readers for making their voices heard.

To see the magazine, click here: https://www.semissourian.com/e-edition/peoples-choice-2024e9ace78a

Editorial
