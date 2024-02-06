Discontinuing the big bame in D.C.

It's time to play the Big Game again in Washington.

It's time again for members of Congress to perform one of their most important duties.

But instead of passing a federal budget for the coming year, the senators and House members will take a knee and pass what's called a "Continuing Resolution."

A "CR," as Washington insiders like to call it, is a temporary funding bill that averts a federal government shutdown.

It allows the massive overspending of the federal government to continue even though the politicians in Congress and the White House have failed to come up with a real budget that will fund the federal government in the next fiscal year.

By law, Congress is supposed to do that basic duty by the end of September.

But Congress, as you have probably sensed, has managed to do that only three times in the last 47 years, most recently in 1997.

That goes a long way toward explaining why the annual federal budget is now in the $6.2 trillion range and our national debt is around $32 trillion.

CRs are more common than Super Bowls. There have been 47 of them just since 2010, some lasting as long as six months.

They are the legislative equivalent of kicking the federal budget can down the road.

CRs allow Washington's lawmakers to put off any tough decisions about what to spend and what to spend on -- you know, whether to build another "Bridge to Nowhere," throw another $10 billion to process illegal immigrants at the border or rubber stamp another $37 billion military Care Package to Ukraine.

One of the most common dirty tricks in the Big Game playbook is waiting until right before a holiday or summer recess to call for a vote on a Continuing Resolution.

That way, as what is going on now with the CR that expires Dec. 23, members of Congress are forced to pass the CR and keep the government running so they don't miss Christmas dinner with their families.