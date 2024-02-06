Dirty politics: Power before people

These are people who can see people dying, and their first thought is to blame their opponents because that's more important than anything else. You know, "Never let a serious crisis go to waste." These are the people who will watch people bullying convention-goers and not call for the behavior to stop. These are the people who will see violence on the streets and refuse to call it violence -- to play dumb like what the world is seeing is not what we're seeing. And yet, these are the people who want us to trust them.

One of the things I have always said about not voting for pro-abortion candidates is this: "If I can't trust you with a baby, I can't trust you with a country." Same principle.

Whether we're talking about the coronavirus, cops or any kind of chaos, really -- folks whose natural impulse is their political agenda should not be in a position of leadership, and the reason is simple: they want it too bad. And because they do, they have more important things they should be doing, instead. "What's more important than leading a city or a state or a nation?" one may ask. Simple. Leadership expert John Maxwell says that the most difficult person one will ever lead is himself. He's right, of course. If one cannot put himself aside in times like these, when the need to do so is glaring, he won't do it any time. When you'll lose your soul to win an election, you're unfit. When victory matters more than a vision for positive change, you've already lost more than the American people can give you. When blaming your opponent because it benefits you overrides demanding the guilty be held accountable, you're not ready for what we need -- to be a light in the darkness during these crucial times. So, yes, there are more important things for you right now. Get yourself together first and then maybe come see us later -- when you truly have a servant's heart and not a self-serving spirit.

One may say there are no people who fit the bill, who want to do right, who care more about people than power. I beg to differ. I believe such people exist, rare as they are. They often don't come in the packages we're used to receiving, so when they get delivered, we often don't recognize them and seek to return to sender. It behooves us, therefore, to be vigilant -- to look and listen carefully -- and then respond accordingly. None of us should be so loyal to a person or a political party that we're willing to grant power to those who don't come close to deserving it. Of course, no one is perfect; I understand that. To be honest, we don't even deserve perfection -- but we do deserve decency.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member.