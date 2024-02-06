Difference Makers play vital role in building a community

The following column originally appeared in B Magazine, a regional publication covering business news in Southeast Missouri. You can pick up a copy outside Schnucks in Cape Girardeau or at the Southeast Missourian offices while supplies last. To have B Magazine mailed to your home or business six times each year, subscribe online at www.bmagazine.io or call (573) 388-3680. Stories also publish online at www.semissourian.com.

There are people who work a job, complete tasks and play important roles in day-to-day operations. They clock-in and clock-out, doing what needs to be done.

Then there are others who go the extra mile. They're passionate about what they do in business or community service. They pursue not simply a job to be done but a calling — where their skillset and passion align. These individuals are often visionaries, movers and shakers who get things done. But they can also be quiet and thoughtful leaders, driving change behind the scenes in steady but meaningful ways.

We call these people Difference Makers.

In this edition of B Magazine, you'll meet 12 men and women from around Southeast Missouri who are making a difference in their own unique ways. From education to health care to business leadership, community service to government, this group represents a diverse lineup who identify a need and step forward to find a solution, volunteering their own time and resources and leading others in the process.