Deterrence method might discourage cyberattacks

The Colonial Pipeline, which provides roughly 45% of the East Coast's oil, gas and jet fuel, was hacked last week by a group called DarkSide. The cyberattack forced the pipeline owners to shut down operations, leading to long gas lines in many American cities.

The incident has sparked a long-overdue discussion about how to deal with what may be one of the biggest national security threats of the 21st century. A host of countries, including the United States, have sophisticated cyber operations. The Chinese have penetrated large swaths of our infrastructure. Russia and North Korea have sown mischief on several occasions.

Last year, Russia hacked into the cybersecurity firm Solar Winds, whose clients include Microsoft and numerous U.S. government agencies, among them the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Treasury.

In 2014, the Guardians of Peace, now more commonly known as the Lazarus Group, hacked into Sony Pictures' computers and stole a treasure trove of information, including emails between executives, personal data, salary information and copies of unreleased films. The hackers' stated aim was to prevent the release of the comedy "The Interview," which made fun of North Korea's crapulent boy king Kim Jung Un. The FBI designated Guardians of Peace a North Korean state-sponsored hacking organization.

It all sounds so futuristic. But sometimes when we get a glimpse of future threats, it's wise to rummage through the lessons of the past.

As metaphors go, describing the internet as a vast ocean isn't half bad. There are enormous continental powers such as Facebook. There are archipelagos of smaller sites linked to each other in various ways. There are even remote lawless islands in hard-to-access backwaters like the dark web. And, as with a real ocean, commerce and communication depend on being able to navigate it.

In the 18th and 19th centuries, being a seafaring nation brought power, prosperity and prestige. And it brought pirates.

Which brings me back to DarkSide. Sure, it's a criminal organization, and its members should be brought to justice. But it's also fascinating. DarkSide's hackers claim to be bound by an ethical code, saying they won't hack hospitals or schools.