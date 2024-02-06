DeSantis may be the one GOP wants now. Will this last?

Imagine a popular Republican governor from an important state. Despite intense criticism from the national media, he's notched some huge policy wins that are simultaneously popular with donors, base voters and conservative intellectuals. His key theme is fighting the Washington establishment and the institutions of progressive power. Then, fresh off of a historic reelection victory, he announces his intent to run for president in a campaign video.

"In the Republican field, there are some who are good fighters. They haven't won those battles. There are others who have won elections but haven't consistently taken on the big fights," the golden boy of the right says, straight to the camera. "I've done both."

Sound like a suitable ad for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' eventual presidential campaign debut?

Those were actually words from former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's 2015 announcement video. It may seem like a lifetime ago, but there was a time when Walker was the "fighter" Republicans craved. He won the governorship three times in four years, thanks to a vicious effort to recall him after he successfully orchestrated a huge victory against public sector unions in his state.

For months, Walker dominated the polls in neighboring Iowa. In late February 2015 he led the rest of the field by more than 2-1. By April, he was leading in New Hampshire, too.

In September, he dropped out of the race.

Most of the autopsies of his campaign focused on a string of gaffes and stumbles in interviews. He refused to say whether he believed President Obama was Christian, he compared unions to Islamic State, and seemed open to the idea of a border wall -- to protect us from Canada. But he was also the first, but not the last, Republican candidate in the 2016 cycle who couldn't figure out how to deal with Donald Trump's insults.

While Walker's fall was remarkable, it was hardly unique.