DeSantis is right on African American studies

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands accused of a long parade of horribles to which has now been added a new count -- allegedly opposing the teaching of African American history.

Florida rejected the College Board's pilot Advanced Placement African American Studies course, and the decision has been treated in progressive quarters like the curricular equivalent of George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the state's decision "incomprehensible." DeSantis wants to "block," according to Jean-Pierre, "the study of Black Americans." She noted, ominously, "These types of actions aren't new, especially from what we're seeing from Florida, sadly."

Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat, said the rejection of the course amounts to a "whitewash" of American history. Jones maintains that "we're back at square one, seeing that we once again have to defend ourselves to be legitimate in America."

Never mind that there's obviously a difference between objecting to the ideological content of a pilot course that hasn't yet been adopted and erasing the history of African Americans as such.

This is the typical game of pretending that the only way to teach the history of African Americans is through the tendentious political lens favored by the left.

When red states push back against critical race theory, its proponents make it sound as if students will, as a consequence, never learn about the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the 13th Amendment, or Frederick Douglass.

This is preposterous. No reasonable person opposes teaching American history fully and truthfully. (In Florida, the controversial "Stop WOKE Act" itself stipulates that instructors should teach the history of African peoples, the Middle Passage, the experience of slavery, abolition, and the effects of segregation and other forms discrimination.)

The problem is when the curriculum is used as an ideological weapon to inculcate a distorted, one-sided worldview, and here, Florida has the College Board dead to rights.