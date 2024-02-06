Dems threaten democracy in the name of protecting it

Did you notice how presidential President Donald Trump appeared at his press conference on Iran? It was a fitting symbol for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's colossal failure in withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate.

Whatever Pelosi's loony strategy -- her unorthodox decision to withhold is only about strategy and not principle -- she has ensured that the hyperpartisan impeachment will be viewed for exactly what it was. For all the Democrats' manufactured impeachment drama, people seem to care less and less about the their shameless effort to affix a scarlet letter to Trump's presidential record.

Have you also noticed that no one can quite figure out Pelosi's angle in refusing to deliver the articles? You would think that with something as momentous as impeachment, people would have some idea about Pelosi's mindset, but instead we get an anarchy of disparate theories, none of which resonate because you can't make sense out of anything so nonsensical -- and wrongheaded.

It is inexcusable for her and her colleagues to have put the nation through that ordeal, representing to us that the matter of Trump's impeachment and removal was of unparalleled urgency, only to discontinue the proceedings when she gets the House to vote for impeachment.

She would have us believe that she is bargaining for Sen. Mitch McConnell to accede to her demands on the conduct of the Senate trial. For argument's sake, let's assume she's shooting us straight. Who in her right mind, including Pelosi, thinks that McConnell will or should bargain with Pelosi on this, when the impeachment trials are the sole prerogative of the Senate, not the House?

Pelosi knew McConnell wouldn't be that foolish or weak, so she obviously isn't bargaining with him. Maybe she's posturing for political purposes, betting that her cute trick will ultimately put the Democratic House witch hunters in a more favorable light and Trump in a less favorable one. Too bad for her -- that's not happening, either.