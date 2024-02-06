Dems' spending threatens Americans' standard of living

The average American home is almost 2,200 square feet. An average home in the United Kingdom is a minuscule 818 square feet, in Finland 880 square feet and in Germany under 1,200 square feet. Cramped. Americans have bigger houses and a higher material standard of living -- more appliances, clothing and cars -- largely because they can keep more of what they earn. The U.S. is a low-tax nation -- for now.

Europeans, in comparison, have to fork over much more of their earnings to the government. They enjoy paid maternity leave, free health care, nearly free college and many other government benefits. But they settle for a lower standard of living.

Are Americans willing to settle for less, too? As Washington politicians fight over the debt ceiling and whether to limit government spending, the real issue is whether Americans are ready to pay more taxes and have less spending money in order to finance European-style government benefits.

In the U.S., two-thirds of the nation's gross domestic product is spent on things people want for themselves -- cars, computers, housing, furniture, vacations, you name it. In Europe, only 50% goes for these things. Government sucks up the other half.

Workers in Europe spend half the workday toiling to prop up their government's socialistic programs.

Advocates for a liberal welfare state slam our materialistic lifestyles -- our giant refrigerators with built-in ice machines, and in-sink garbage disposals. Bloomberg columnist Allison Schrager deplores Americans' "overconsumption" and argues we should learn to live like Europeans. That's her opinion.

Americans who disagree, and don't want to trade their take-home pay for cradle-to-grave benefits, need to speak up.

Democratic politicians won't admit there's a trade-off. They want you to believe taxing "the rich" will pay for big government programs without taking a dollar out of your pocket.

President Joe Biden told Steamfitters Local 602 last week: "As long as I'm president, no one making less than $400,000 will have a single penny of their taxes raised. Period."

That's the Democrats' script. They're hawking magic. There aren't enough rich people to pay for all the programs Biden Democrats are pushing.