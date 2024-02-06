Dems partner with Mexican cartels: A deal with the devil

The Mexican drug cartels are killing off our friends and family members with fentanyl manufactured in superlabs south of the border and smuggled into the U.S. President Joe Biden could care less.

Biden is in Mexico claiming he's seeking the Mexican government's help to stop the carnage. Truth is, the trip is a dog and pony show. Photo-ops, empty promises and such will be followed by rapid backsliding.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lacks both the will and the muscle to tackle the cartels, which have paramilitary forces that outgun the Mexican police and control swaths of territory.

Biden, for his part, has no intention of securing the southern border -- the only measure that actually would stop the flow of killer drugs into our towns and schools.

Biden wants migrants to continue illegally entering by the millions, even though the onslaught is diverting Border Patrol agents from detecting fentanyl smugglers. Border Patrol agents are being pulled from drug interdiction and other law enforcement duties to process and care for migrants. The Democrats are willing to pay that price.

In order to swell the nation with new immigrants, Democrats are handing America over to the cartels. The cartels, which profit by trafficking in human beings as well as drugs, are double winners.

Who are the losers? American families losing their loved ones to fentanyl overdoses. Over 70,000 Americans are dying yearly from fentanyl-laced drugs, including roughly 30,000 young people aged 15 to 34. Fentanyl is invading our high schools and middle schools, sometimes killing kids who are trying drugs for the first time.

The Biden administration must know that asking Lopez Obrador to battle the cartels is a fool's errand. Since taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador, a leftist, has pledged to end the war on drugs, not prosecute it. His motto is "abrazos no balazos," which means "hugs not bullets." Fighting the cartels is not on his agenda.