Dems' partisanship, obstruction is not a good look

It's far from a tidal wave but Democrats are reluctantly arriving at the conclusion that Trump bashing is not working.

Perhaps Democrats are poll testing their anti-Trump messaging and recognizing that the constant barrage of criticism is wearing thin with the American public.

Granted the Presidential wannabes within the Democratic ranks continue non-stop. Maxine Waters, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have staked out the far left side of the political spectrum and will continue their attacks until the bitter end.

But increasingly, the leftists are finding far less reception for their divisive messaging as voices within their party begin calling for a halt to the pity party.

Even the late night liberals are awakening to the faltering narrative. And that marks a minor sea change in their nightly and highly-predictable bash fest.

All of this shifting political approach is just a test drive for the 2020 Presidential election. Democrats still remain optimistic on their chances of regaining control of the House come November. And even though those odds are far less than they once were, the goal is to find an anti-Trump message that works.

But the problem facing Democrats is abundantly obvious: Many of the President's policies are working. Hard to argue against success.

The facts favor Republicans. Jobs are in fact growing; international tensions are diminishing; tax cuts are real; illegal immigration is being addressed; etc. By no means is that an all-inclusive list.