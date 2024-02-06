Dems' multitrillion scam bill

Dems are pushing to pass a multitrillion-dollar spending bill called the Build Back Better Act. It ought to be called the Political Scam Bill.

Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes such as promoting "community engagement" and "creating equitable civic infrastructure."

Translation: Your taxpayer dollars will fund the payrolls of left-wing advocacy groups between elections. In return, they become the campaign army staffing phone banks, harvesting ballots and escorting people to the polls on Election Day.

The Build Back Better bill is pouring tens of billions of dollars -- an unprecedented amount -- into community organizations. That's because the stakes are high. Congressional Democrats have failed to ram through the two voting bills that would change election rules to favor their party: H.R. 1 and H.R. 4. Build Back Better is the party's best shot at gaining an electoral advantage.

The bill not only bankrolls nonprofit community organizations but also adds to their clout by allowing them to hand out billions of dollars in seed money for local business startups.

In a new twist, the Small Business Administration is distributing huge sums to nonprofits that will serve as "incubators," disbursing funding to startup businesses in "underserved" areas. Curiously, the SBA has regional offices across the U.S. to help startups and could distribute the funds itself. But instead, it is empowering nonprofits by making them the middlemen.

Ninety percent of startups fail. There is no riskier place to put taxpayer money. Yet the bill establishes no standards for which businesses get the funding except that they have to be majority-owned by members of "underrepresented communities," including residents of high poverty areas and the formerly incarcerated. One thing they can't have is a track record. If they've been in business five years, they're ineligible.

From an economic point of view, it's taxpayer money down a rathole. Clearly, the goal is political. It's vote buying.