Dems' 'better deal' can't hide the facts of party

After some intense soul-searching, the Democrat Party has arrived at the solution to their recent and ongoing election losses.

The party of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer has decided their problem boils down to a slogan that will change both their image and their election losses.

For the critical upcoming 2018 election cycle, the Democratic leadership has adopted the slogan "A Better Deal" to somehow give voters the impression that the Democrats have the answers to our national concerns.

If a new slogan is all the Democrats can offer, the November 2018 elections might just provide some additional rough waters for the party.

In a rare burst of honesty, Senate leader Shumer this weekend said the Democrats are to blame for their own setbacks not the Russians or former FBI director James Comey.

But Shumer's solution for the Democrat's problems is yet another reason why voters are growing increasingly sick of the political process.

The Democrats' problem has nothing to do with a slogan. When your party's leading spokespeople are Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters, no change in a slogan will alter public perception.

Shumer said the Democrats want to adopt "a strong, sharp-edged, populist economic message" to voters going forward.

Perhaps they missed the fact that the "populist economic message" was what ushered President Trump into office.