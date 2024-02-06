Dems' 'better deal' can't hide the facts of party

After some intense soul-searching, the Democrat Party has arrived at the solution to their recent and ongoing election losses.
The party of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer has decided their problem boils down to a slogan that will change both their image and their election losses.
For the critical upcoming 2018 election cycle, the Democratic leadership has adopted the slogan "A Better Deal" to somehow give voters the impression that the Democrats have the answers to our national concerns.
If a new slogan is all the Democrats can offer, the November 2018 elections might just provide some additional rough waters for the party.
In a rare burst of honesty, Senate leader Shumer this weekend said the Democrats are to blame for their own setbacks not the Russians or former FBI director James Comey.
But Shumer's solution for the Democrat's problems is yet another reason why voters are growing increasingly sick of the political process.
The Democrats' problem has nothing to do with a slogan. When your party's leading spokespeople are Elizabeth Warren and Maxine Waters, no change in a slogan will alter public perception.
Shumer said the Democrats want to adopt "a strong, sharp-edged, populist economic message" to voters going forward.
Perhaps they missed the fact that the "populist economic message" was what ushered President Trump into office.
The Democrats' problem is simple: Their party has been hijacked by the extreme elements on the East and West Coasts. The day of the moderate or even conservative Democrat is long gone.
Pelosi -- always good for a laugh -- said the new slogan is not a course correction but rather a "presentation correction." She ignores the glaring fact that voters are shunning the direction of her party and the one-size-fits-all big government policies.
The Democrats' new plan is like the guy who has structural problems with his house but opts for a new coat of paint and hopes that others won't see the real problem.
Voters are growing increasingly tired of the constant Democratic refrains of "collusion" and "Russian interference" and things that go bump in the night.
Short of confiscating more of your tax dollars on even more failed programs for the "victims" of society, the Democrats have no plan and never will.
Democrats believe that government is the solution to all problems and Republicans believe that government is often the impediment to growth.
No slogan will change that one simple fact of life.
If the Democrats honestly want a "Better Deal," they might begin by purging the radical element that is holding them hostage.
Michael Jensen is the publisher of the Standard Democrat in Sikeston, Missouri.
