Dems' attacks won't serve them well come November

I am starting to seriously worry about my friends on the progressive left.

It's abundantly clear the Dems have adopted one unified message as their party policy and that message is anti-Trump today and forever.

Nothing more, nothing less.

With an arrogance that borders on insanity, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually mocked record employment figures released last week.

Now wrap your head around that statement for just a moment.

The leading voice of the Democratic party actually saw doom and gloom in a statistic that should garner universal support for our national direction on jobs. Yet instead, she is so partisan and so bitter that she attempts to turn good news into bad.

But that's just the tip of the Democratic iceberg.

The Democrats could find nothing positive about the historic meeting with North Korea yet had it been their beloved Barack Obama who engineered an identical meeting, they would have nominated him for yet another Nobel Prize.

Today's issue centers on immigrant children separated from their parents without any mention that the Obama administration had the very same policy.

The Inspector General's long-awaited report is issued and the Democrats ignore massive volumes of wrongdoing and still cling to their tired allegations of collusion.

The First Lady is absent from the White House and the Democrats whisper that she is abused as the reason for her absence.