Dems attack suburban homeowners

If you've worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you're under attack.

The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are fighting local zoning laws in order to build high-rise apartment buildings with "affordable" units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they've earned the money to pay for it or not.

The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 that it will require all towns across the U.S. to submit "Equity Plans" showing how they will make it possible for low-income people to live there by providing affordable housing, transportation and other resources.

Towns that don't meet the cookie-cutter requirement for economic diversity will lose federal funding.

No one's denying there's a housing shortage. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is pushing some reasonable proposals such as allowing mother-in-law apartments and relaxing environmental restrictions on residential building.

But Hochul's biggest proposal, the Housing Compact, is another misguided attack on local control and single-family zoning.

It will compel each town and village in the New York metro area to increase its housing stock to meet a uniform, state-imposed target and rezone for high-density housing -- apartment buildings -- within a half-mile of every MTA train stop.

Say goodbye to quaint downtowns lined with two-story buildings and older houses.

If a town fails to meet state targets, the Compact will allow developers to build big in defiance of local zoning boards in almost all cases.

Hochul is seeking legislative approval for her plan by April. Suburban homeowners are battling a powerful alliance of real estate developers in it for the money and social justice warriors determined to end single-family zoning.