Demonizing Trump supporters only strengthens their resolve

A recent seemingly insignificant news story disturbingly reveals the intensity of the American left's intolerance and authoritarianism. Coupled with the left's ongoing mission to destroy our cities, this is an ominous sign of what America will look like if the Democratic ticket wins the presidency.

The story was under the headline "Brett Favre Faced Social Media Backlash Thanks to Donald Trump." After detailing Favre's NFL quarterback accomplishments, the writer gets to the point: "Favre may have faced criticism for how he handled his few final seasons with Green Bay, but it hadn't damaged his reputation as one of the all-time greats. However, he may have just made a choice that will alter how many perceive him off the field away from football." Favre's reputation "may have taken a significant hit with what he did by playing golf with President Donald Trump."

Favre faced serious hate and backlash on social media, according to the writer. "There are reasons for people to pile on that choice as some believe Trump is the representation of disappointing flaws, both morally and ethically, during his presidency," he says. "Regardless of what Favre does moving forward, he will forever be associated with the president. It may have only been a picture, but a picture in many ways can say a thousand words."

Notice that this wasn't even about Favre making a controversial political statement, such as those celebrities make at their self-idolatrous award events. He just played golf with Trump, which triggered enormous social media backlash from the left -- similar to the blowback NFL quarterback Drew Brees received for having a family photo with the president -- to say nothing of how Brees was condemned for speaking out against kneeling for the national anthem, until he groveled, apologized three thousand times and reversed himself.

This should be no surprise to anyone. Cancel culture is a creature of the left. Leftists are the ones who comb the recesses of internet archives for any morsel of damning evidence they can use to destroy people's careers over a politically incorrect opinion uttered even many years ago. Leftists are the ones who feel free to drive conservatives out of restaurants.

How many people do you know who would be afraid to put a Joe Biden bumper sticker on their car or a Biden sign in their yard? Ask around and you'll find tons of people afraid to publicly support Trump.

But this is about more than destroying people's careers for refusing to own the latest leftist cultural fad or identity politics command. This is not simply the targeting of a public figure for, say, denying that there are 70 genders. It's about the wholesale demonization of half of America's population -- the half that supports President Trump. Observe how glibly the writer just assumes that it is a given Trump supporters are tainted by their support. Notice how he doesn't even question the moral legitimacy of the backlash Favre received. Instead, he affirms it. He doesn't just say Favre's sin was playing golf with Trump but "what he did by playing golf with ... Trump," as if to double emphasize the innocuous act. Can these people not hear themselves?

The take-away from this story has little to do with Favre, who serves merely as a convenient prop -- as representative of all Trump supporters.