After the pandemic forced many families to alter or cancel plans for get-togethers last year, many of us were looking forward to a more traditional holiday season this year. Instead, people are realizing they're either going to have to scale back their celebrations or be prepared to pay a lot more for them. Only this time it's not because of the virus, but because of skyrocketing inflation resulting from misguided policies enacted by the mandate-driven Democrats in the Congress and the Biden administration.

Back in March, Democrats passed a partisan spending bill that pumped $1.9 trillion into an economy that was already well on its way to recovery. That was after Congress worked in a bipartisan way to pass five COVID relief bills the year before. Democrats broke that bipartisan model to force through their spending without a single Republican vote, and now they're sticking Missouri families with the bill.

Inflation is at its highest rate in 30 years, and consumer confidence is at a 10-year low. Anyone who has filled up their gas tank, bought groceries, or started their holiday shopping is feeling the strain on their budget. According to a recent poll, nearly half of Americans say inflation is causing them financial hardship. It's hitting hardworking people even more: 71% of people who live in households making less than $40,000 a year say they've experienced financial hardship.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear Democrats have learned from their mistake. They are moving full steam ahead with another massive spending bill they say will transform the entire U.S. economy and make historic changes to our society without costing a dime. That's simply not true.

The Congressional Budget Office, which assesses the cost of legislation, says the bill will increase the federal deficit by $367 billion, not the $0 Democrats promised. But even that estimate is based on gimmicks that obscure the real cost of the bill. Independent estimates put the price tag far higher -- as much as $4.8 trillion.

Republicans warned about the impact of the $1.9 trillion bill, and we're raising the alarm when it comes to another $4.8 trillion in reckless spending, but we're not alone. Jason Furman, one of President Obama's top economic advisers, said Democrats "poured kerosene on the fire" with their $1.9 trillion bill. Steven Rattner, who served in President Obama's Treasury Department, had this to say: "The original sin was the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, passed in March. The bill ... has contributed materially to today's inflation levels."