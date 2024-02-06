Democrats put on gun show

Matthew McConaughey was the star of this week's gun drama in Washington.

Two weeks after the slaughter of 19 school children in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, the actor made an emotional appeal for stronger gun control measures.

McConaughey got -- and deserved -- praise for much of what he said in the White House briefing room on Tuesday.

Sure, he was a celebrity prop being exploited by President Biden and House Democrats to sell their hysterical and unconstitutional gun control ideas to the American public.

But while McConaughey is definitely no closet conservative Republican, he owns and shoots guns and is not a stereotypical Hollywood liberal who wants to disarm every American citizen -- except their own bodyguards, of course.

In a city full of Democrats exploiting the latest national tragedy for their own political gain, McConaughey came across as refreshingly reasonable, sensible and bipartisan on several gun-control issues.

Most Americans would agree with him that you should be 21 before you are allowed to buy an AR-15.

Most Americans would agree with him that there should be a cooling-off period between the time you buy a handgun and the time you get it.

And most Americans would also favor his call for the increased use of "red flag" laws that allow authorities to take guns away from mentally disturbed persons who are a threat to themselves or the rest of us.

McConaughey's rational approach to solving a highly contentious and seemingly unsolvable political issue reminded me of another movie actor I knew pretty well -- Ronald Reagan.

Whenever my father was negotiating with Democrats or his own party to get legislation passed, the first thing he'd do was sit down and find all the things both sides agreed on.

Then he'd say, "Let's write and pass a bill containing those points and we'll argue about the other stuff later."

In today's hyperpartisan politics it just doesn't happen that way.

This week the Democrats running the House put on a big emotional show to show how much they cared about the Uvalde massacre and then passed a super-strict gun control bill aimed at pleasing only their core voters.