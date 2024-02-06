Democrats' new rule: migrants first, everyone last

Democrats' new rule: If you're not a migrant, go to the back of the line.

Gary Moretti and his fiancee booked 30 rooms at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburg, New York, for their bridesmaids and guests for a June 24 wedding. But New York City Mayor Eric Adams' migrant-first policy demolished their plans.

Over the last two weeks, Adams has rolled out a scheme to bus hundreds of migrants to upscale motels in Newburg, Orangetown and Yonkers, pleading that New York City is out of space. It didn't matter that many of the motel rooms were already occupied or booked. Money talks. New York City pays above-market rates to house migrants, averaging $8,000 per room, per month, taxpayers be damned. The motels acted fast to clear their rooms.

"We had a legal contract to have those rooms," Moretti said. Nearly two dozen struggling homeless veterans also got the boot, including some who had served in Vietnam or Afghanistan.

People staying at the Ramada Inn in Yonkers were told to clear out as well. Up to 100 migrant families are expected there within a week. Savannah Harp, who's been living there with her 18-month-old son, resents that she's had to pay for her room, while the migrants displacing her will get rooms for free.

Big city Democrats like Adams give migrants top priority. Protest and you're called "racist" or "xenophobic."

Even so, some local leaders are fighting back against Adams' takeover of hotels and motels in their counties.

Rockland and Orange counties are in court, arguing that Adams doesn't have the right to set up shelters outside New York City.

Other counties are putting Adams on notice to not even try it. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, made it clear, "we are not a sanctuary county."

The battle unfolding in New York will likely be repeated in many locales. Connecticut alerted towns to prepare for migrants.

The immigration industrial complex -- a web of Democratic politicians, immigration lawyers and nonprofits that survive on public funding -- pushes relentlessly for more money and more "rights" for migrants.

Adams plans to house migrants in upstate hotels and motels for up to four months, with shuttle service provided three times a day to wherever they want to go. What a deal.