Democrats go on trial in November

Mark my words.

Democrats will be sorry on Nov. 5 because of what they did this week in New York City.

They and their friends in the liberal media can whoop it up and high-five each all they want over the guilty verdicts Donald Trump got on Thursday in his hush money trial.

But in the fall voters will have the chance to express how they feel about the destructive things the Biden Administration was willing to do to our legal system to try to defeat Trump.

The verdicts against Trump were no surprise to anyone who’s been following his kangaroo trial for the last five weeks.

The trial was concocted and staged by state and local Democrat lawyers who brazenly stretched, twisted and abused the legal system for purely political reasons.

What the Democrats did in public view, and with little criticism from the drooling liberal legacy media, is called “lawfare.”

The use of legal systems and institutions to damage or delegitimize a political opponent, is how Wikipedia defines it.

Nice guys like Stalin basically invented the tactic in the 1930s to make it look like the show trials of their already doomed political enemies were following the letter of Soviet law.

For five weeks the liberal media watched the unprecedented lawfare Democrats were waging against Trump, but they didn’t care.

They wouldn’t point out how dangerous going after a former president was to the entire justice system because they hate Trump more than they hate injustice.

It will disappoint a lot of Democrats that Trump was not summarily executed by a firing squad on Thursday, but it won’t disappoint the deranged liberal pundits on MSNBC and CNN.