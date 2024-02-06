Democrats bury the civil rights movement

By the time you read this, Joe Biden may have already announced selection of his vice presidential running mate.

From everything we read, it is certain that it will be a woman, and a good chance that woman will be black.

But why, when so much of what dominates our national discussion today is the alleged importance of elimination of racism and sexism, is there open and unabashed talk about how sexism and racism must be the basis for choosing the candidate for the nation's second-highest office?

Can anyone imagine what would happen if a presidential candidate were to announce that his running mate must be a white male?

That, of course, would never happen. Because we reject racism and sexism? No. Because white male, certainly in Democratic Party circles, is politically incorrect, and Black female is politically correct.

Is this because selecting a Black female implies more morality, fairness and justice?

Anyone who believes that turns what the civil rights movement was allegedly about on its head.

The civil rights movement was about freedom.

We are just a few weeks from the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King's most famous speech, the "I Have a Dream" speech, delivered in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.

In that speech, King defined the ideals of the movement he led.

He embraced the ideals of America. His criticism was that the nation was not living up to those ideals, not that those were the wrong ideals for us to strive for.

The promise of America, said King, was that "all men -- yes, Black men as well as white men -- would be guaranteed the 'unalienable rights' of 'life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.'"