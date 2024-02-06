Democrats between a rock and a hard place

Is it just me, or has it also occurred to you that Democrats, in this all-important year leading up to the 2020 election, rarely talk about policy issues? They are exclusively focused on removing President Donald Trump, and they only discuss policy during their somniferous debates.

In the Democrats’ defense, their mainstream media bosses cover nothing but Trump and Trump crucified. Also, some Democratic Party leaders probably realize their ideas don’t fully resonate with the people and so it is in their interests to keep the focus on Trump.

But to their surprise, it seems they have made a grave tactical error in putting all their rotten eggs in the impeachment basket. Polls indicate their strategy has backfired, especially among independents and particularly in the swing states.

Perhaps people are sensing the Democrats are focused more on Trump than on solving the nation’s problems. Only if you believe — as do the Democrats’ leftist base and Republican never-Trumpers — that Trump is the nation’s major problem will this myopic approach likely appeal to you. Most people, however, aren’t neurotically obsessed with Trump and still care about the economy, the border, abortion, guns, foreign policy and other issues.

But let’s step back a minute. Is the Democrats’ decision to fixate on alleged Trump corruption just a matter of strategy, or could it be just as much an organic development flowing from the same extreme mindset that drives their policy agenda? Could it also be they are so convinced of the superiority of their ideas they think they don’t have to spend as much time selling them? Even though some Democratic Party leaders are nervous, they are prisoners of their base and their media masters.

I believe the radical leftist ideology thus dominating the Democratic Party leads to the left’s malice toward Trump, which actually has far less to do with his so-called coarseness than with his steadfast and mostly successful opposition to the party’s policy agenda.

Leftists aren’t used to losing these days. Everywhere they look, their ideas appear to be dominating. People with contrary opinions are being muzzled and shamed throughout our culture. Anyone remotely within their orbit who strays from their orthodoxy is forced to repent and apologize for their heresy.