Democrats are becoming the censorship party

A Pew Research poll released July 20 found that 70% of Democrats think the government should restrict what appears on social media, a dramatic change from five years ago when a majority of Democrats supported a free marketplace of ideas.

It's no wonder, considering the drumbeat of warnings from leftist politicians and their liberal media allies about "disinformation" and "misinformation."

But be warned: Democracy cannot survive for long if one of the nation's two major political parties wants to put blinders on the public, limiting their access to information and canceling political opponents. That's a rigged system. Ask the Iranians, Russians or Chinese.

A House hearing on July 20 held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government showed that the Biden administration is already censoring social media on a massive scale, putting blinders on all of us.

Hearing witness D. John Sauer, special assistant attorney general for Louisiana, described preliminary findings by a federal judge that Biden staff in the White House, the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and almost every other executive department meet regularly with social media executives and pressure them to remove or demote criticisms of Biden economic and energy policies, Biden family members and even items that depict the first lady in an unflattering way. According to Sauer, "millions of American voices" have been silenced in violation of the First Amendment.

Sauer cited some 18,000 communications from Team Biden to tech executives orchestrating a vast ongoing censorship operation.

Yet Democratic lawmakers were unfazed by this shocking evidence, and hardly questioned the witness. The U.S. Constitution and the future of our democracy be damned.

Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) laid out the Democratic Party's distorted interpretation of the First Amendment, insisting that not all speech is constitutionally protected and offering hate speech as an example.

Plaskett and like-minded Dems need a refresher course on the Constitution and American history. The Supreme Court has ruled again and again that all speech, especially speech we like the least, is protected. That includes Nazi marches and cross burnings, as odious as these are. Who needs a constitutional amendment to protect speech everyone likes?