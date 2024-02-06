Democrats applaud Biden's unconstitutional act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?

Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend an eviction moratorium sure to be struck down in the courts, the answer is emphatically "no."

At the same time, we are constantly being told that, say, a Texas election bill to prohibit drive-through voting or Tucker Carlson's latest monologue represents dire democratic backsliding, almost none of Biden's allies are raising a peep against a measure that represents exactly the sort of highhanded unilateral rule practiced by authoritarians everywhere.

Indeed, Biden's handiwork is being celebrated. What can he do as follow-up? Suspend habeas corpus? Quarter troops in people's homes?

Biden's move is of a piece with similar executive power grabs by his immediate predecessors. That doesn't make it any better, in fact, it makes it worse. It means executive lawlessness is becoming an ingrained part of our system. In its own right, Biden's move is especially egregious.

Trump initially issued an eviction moratorium and the CDC followed up with its own moratorium and extensions, even while suffering setbacks in the courts.

There was never any warrant for any of this. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit wrote that the legal theory the government advanced would "grant the CDC director near-dictatorial power."

At the Supreme Court, there were four votes for blocking the moratorium right away. While Brett Kavanaugh wanted to let the moratorium lapse on its own, he stipulated "clear and specific congressional authorization (via new legislation) would be necessary for the CDC to extend the moratorium past July 31."

Ah, yes — congressional authorization. What a groundbreaking concept.

This is how American democracy is supposed to work — if you have the votes to pass something through the House and Senate, and the president signs it, the measure becomes law (assuming it's not unconstitutional). If you don't have the votes, it doesn't become law.