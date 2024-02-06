Democratic legislators use calculated, foul language

Much of today’s political chaos is little more than groundwork for the 2018 midterm and the 2020 presidential elections.

Democrats are pushing their well-worn obstructionist model to favorably position themselves for higher office. They believe that chaos today will translate into votes tomorrow.

Without a consensus leader, the Dems are looking for new faces to lead their party from the shambles of the 2016 elections.

Two prominent voices on the left both have been crowned “rising stars” on the Democratic Party horizon.

New York’s Kirsten Gillibrand and California’s Kamala Harris are both jockeying for position to enter the national stage.

Both bring deep progressive roots, and both are attractive, articulate candidates.

And one interesting note.

Both are also generous with the F-bomb in their public language.

The two “rising stars” have directed their colorful tirades at President Trump, and both have been greeted with rousing applause from their loyal supporters.

Now I’m no prude. I am not unfamiliar with the language used by the two legislators and have been amply guilty of using inappropriate language. I am not proud.

I guess what concerns me is the casual use by these two prominent politicians of language that should be left in the pool hall.

Go back to Lenny Bruce and George Carlin. They lifted the veil on obscene language and forced government to impose social controls on those offending words.