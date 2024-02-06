Democratic leadership send signal to left-wing base

The uncommitted voters of Michigan say "jump," and Chuck Schumer asks "how high?"

The Senate majority leader gave an extraordinary speech flaying the democratically elected leader of an ally engaged in fighting a defensive war against a hideous terrorist enemy.

The speech calling on Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu to go, along with increasingly critical statements by the White House, shows that the Democrats have decided that appeasing their left-wing base in an election year is now their top consideration.

This is bad all around. As a matter of basic decency, this is not something that allies do to one another, especially not in wartime. Present unvarnished views in private? Absolutely. Try to nudge a partner toward a favored policy? Sure. But blast a friendly government in hopes that it can be toppled via a new election, just months after suffering a monstrous attack and as it is still trying to destroy a terrorist group deeply embedded in an urban environment? No.

The fact of the matter is that this is not Bibi Netanyahu's war. It is the nation of Israel's war. Netanyahu sustained political damage after the Oct. 7 attack, but his goal of prosecuting the war against Hamas to its completion is widely shared in Israel. Immediately after the attack, Israel formed a government of national unity that has pursued the war policy that Democrats now find so objectionable. If Netanyahu were to resign tomorrow, any number of things might change, but the war against Hamas would stay the same.

It is easy, sitting in Washington, D.C., and worrying about how to placate the anti-Israel uncommitted voters in the Democratic primary, to forgot the shock of the massive pogrom carried out by Hamas on that infamous day in October. Israelis, though, aren't going to forget, nor should they.