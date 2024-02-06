Democratic debate doom

One overarching truth emerged from the cacophonous Democratic debate this week: The Democrats haven't got game. They're floundering. They're lost. And they're coming up short.

Everyone on that stage except maybe the clueless Michael Bloomberg recognized that Sen. Bernie Sanders is the dominant front-runner, so they trained their sights on him, which is hardly a smart strategy for ingratiating yourself to the Democratic base responsible for his popularity. It's like trying to win someone's love by trashing his family. So right out of the gates, these contenders shot themselves in the foot. Not a good look.

Moderator Norah O'Donnell, herself a progressive and strongly rooting for the eventual Democratic nominee, fired the opening question to Sanders: How would he turn voters away from Trump when his economy is doing so well? "We haven't had an unemployment rate this low for this long in 50 years," said O'Donnell, probably with a little throw-up in her mouth. I'm sure Sanders and the rest of the hapless lot were thinking, "Thanks a lot, Nora. Thanks for undermining our entire reason for political existence. Whose side are you on, girlfriend?"

O'Donnell apparently got the memo that Sanders has to be taken out because, as a self-professed socialist, he will have a disadvantage in the general election. Maybe MSNBC's panicky Chris Matthews gave her a call.

The incongruous Tom Steyer sought to thread the needle with Bernie's Brigade by praising their idol for correctly identifying the problems facing the country but disputing his solutions. He violated several cliches here. He was too cute by half, and you can't give with one hand and take with the other -- not with socialists, anyway, who are all about freebies. Try taking anything away from them and you'll pull back a bloody stub.

That would be a major problem for Steyer if he were remotely relevant in this campaign, but relevance is not his strong suit. With his failed criticism of Sanders, however, he raised the curtain on a major problem facing the Democrats. You can't -- to invoke another cliche -- cut the baby in half. You can't divorce problems that socialist Sanders identifies from solutions that socialist Sanders offers, for they are ideologically interconnected.