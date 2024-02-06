Democrat primary: Moderates need not apply

You would need a scorecard to keep track of the avalanche of Democratic candidates throwing their hats into the Presidential ring.

Announced or soon-to-be announced candidates on the Democratic side now approach the 40-mark with more in the wings.

Many of the announced hopefuls believe that putting their name in the running early might thin the field and improve their chances.

But others will play the waiting game and pop up at the 11th hour to "save" the party and take down a sitting President.

Many of these early candidates need the improved name recognition to raise the much-needed cash to run a Presidential campaign.

But we learned from Jeb Bush in 2016, that a bucketful of money doesn't always translate into success.

If -- and that's a big if -- a centrist Democrat were to emerge, I would think they might well weed out the leftist fringe currently in the running. But I'm hard-pressed to name a centrist in the Democratic field.

There are two schools of thought on this massive crush of Democratic wannabes.

One school opines that the more the merrier. More candidates translates into more enthusiasm for the eventual nominee and thus, the party will unite behind the winner to topple Trump.

The other school opines that the various candidate camps will be so divided and so partisan that no one can or will unite the countless factions at work in the primary.