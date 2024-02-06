I served in the Army from 1968 to 1973, and I watched as the social and political turmoil of the time took its toll on our armed forces. By 1973 morale had hit new lows; there was a sense that we had no leadership, direction, or mission; and the proof of this was visible on the televised "Watergate" hearings. There were real questions within the military about how damaged our armed forces were from the Vietnam War, the state of race relations, the damages done to our civilian leadership, and what the effect was on our military readiness.

I do not believe we have reached that point, but I do believe we are on the same road without the strong moral and principled leadership we need. Our current lack of leadership is failing to unite our country and return us to our founding principles. Where are the politicians who believe "all men are created equal," and who believe that the nation takes priority over political party? Those who accept the responsibility for the defense of this nation deserve that type of leadership.

Jack Dragoni attended Boston College and served in the U.S. Army in Berlin and Vietnam. He lives in Chaffee, Missouri.