Defenders, opponents of CRT prone to exaggeration

Enter critical race theory, which looks for systemic problems that perpetuate disparities even when no one in power intends them. These structural policies could be legacies of decisions made long ago that had racist intent behind them, or they could simply be the unintended consequences of rules people thought were neutral.

For instance, in 2018, 1,197 people in America received a Ph.D. in economics. Of those, 18 were Black. I'm skeptical that attributing this underrepresentation to deliberate racism is a suitable explanation. Universities are almost as desperate to diversify their faculties as they are to diversify their student bodies. But the underrepresentation exists all the same. And it's worth asking: Why?

I won't try to answer the question here, but reasonable people can point to any number of plausible explanations. One involves systemic problems in the larger culture. And some of those problems have to do with the legacy of racism, slavery and Jim Crow. We can differ on how much weight to give those factors.

It's also worth considering whether such underrepresentation is necessarily that big a problem. On one level, disparities by race, gender, religion and other categories have to do with individual choices. Nearly 84% of doctors specializing in obstetrics and gynecology are women, and roughly the same share of orthopedic surgeons are men. It's not crazy to think this is largely the result of individual choices by individual women and only seems like a problem if you think the percentage should be perfectly proportionate to the share of women in the population. Forcing women into professions they don't want to enter doesn't strike me as a feminist victory.

None of this is to say that all is fine for Blacks in America. Black poverty rates are a serious problem, as are disparities in wealth, education, etc. To the extent that critical race theory looks for explanations and remedies to these problems, there's nothing to object to as far as I can tell. I might disagree with the explanations and the remedies some theorists propose, but I'm at a loss to understand why the effort to find them is anything but laudable.

Here's the problem: The stuff passing itself off as CRT in the national debate isn't really that. An academic tool invented to help explain why racial problems endure even when conscious racism is no longer pervasive has morphed into a cudgel to accuse people of racism if they don't agree with the proposed diagnosis or the cure.

Defenders of CRT are often right when they say opponents are distorting what it means. But those same people often pretend that America hasn't made enormous strides in fighting racism and claim that racism today remains the only explanation for the problems created by racism of the past.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.