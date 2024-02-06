Deep divisions make unity all the more challenging

In the chaotic and dysfunctional state of the American political system, perhaps it's appropriate to ask how we arrived at this sad state and when did the collapse begin.

You could travel back in time 60 years or so or you could pinpoint the beginning of this divide as recently as a couple of years ago.

Let's go back to one potential starting point that put us on the path to our current divide.

Following the assassination of President John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson used the opportunity to push through the Great Society which was a major dividing point in American history.

Long before Barack Obama's push for redistribution, the Great Society did exactly that.

But our current polarization can't be traced to that policy initiative.

There was a major political division when Bill Clinton faced impeachment over his sexual activities in the White House as Democrats circled the wagons to protect their party leader.

Yet, that did not spark today's divide.

Perhaps our division began with the razor-thin and highly controversial end to the 2000 Presidential election.

It's easy to trace the widening divide to that outcome. Even today, there are millions within the Democratic Party who still believe the Republicans -- through the Supreme Court -- stole that election.

So eight years later -- behind the backdrop of that "stolen" election -- the Democrats offered the most polarizing and controversial President in American history.