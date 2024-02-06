Declaring war on the unvaxxed

I'm sick and tired of wearing masks.

I'm sick and tired of vaccine mandates.

I'm sick and tired of hearing the dire warnings and broken promises of politicians and incompetent public health officials.

For almost two years they've ordered us around like children and told us what individual freedoms we must sacrifice if we are to ever win the war against COVID-19.

Now a new variant, omicron, has knocked us backward again.

Though it's not as lethal as the delta variant, the media have rebooted their panic machines and America is masking up and locking down once more.

Corporations are telling employees to work from home. Broadway plays are being closed. Holiday parties are being canceled.

Without a vaccination card, you already can't do some things or eat inside some restaurants.

The almighty Dr. Anthony Fauci even says if you invite your brother to Christmas dinner, you should make him show you his vax card before you let him in the door.

Dr. Science wasn't kidding.

He, Democrat politicians and the liberal media have recently made our national COVID nightmare worse by dividing our already politically split country into two new warring camps — the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.

The vaxxed are the good people and the unvaccinated have become Public Health Enemy No. 1. They are the bad, selfish and presumably Trump-leaning Americans who are preventing our total victory over COVID.

It's as if some people who have taken the COVID shots carry a cross around with them and when they see someone unvaxxed they bring it out like they've encountered Dracula.

If only every unvaxxed person in America would give up their bodies and get the jab (or two) — even if they don't need it or want it — they'd make Fauci, President Joe Biden and the East Coast media nannies very happy.

Then, our leaders promise us, the threat from COVID-19 and its variants would disappear and all our lives could return to "normal" — whatever it is going to look like when we're all still forced to wear masks and show our vax passports everywhere we go.

I don't blame the unvaxxed for the continuing pandemic. As I tweeted the other day, I don't care whether someone is vaxxed like I am or not.

I don't hate them, either. I realize I've hugged, shook hands and eaten dinner with dozens of people who haven't been jabbed.

People tell me, "You could die."

Yeah. I'm 76. I could die of a lot of stuff. But I stay healthy. I take all my meds.