Decent dudes, don't let the perverts prevail

All these sexual harassment and abuse allegations are enough to make one's head spin. Almost every day, we awake to another accusation or confession. Then there's the convoluted combination of both, which I call an accufession -- an accusation followed by an "I don't remember it the way she remembers it, but I'm sorry" confession. With all the craziness, I find myself contemplating how this affects the decent men among us.

I offer no excuses for perverts or their perverted actions. (Needless to say, I'm talking about those who are, in fact, guilty.) They need to be called out, and they need to suffer appropriate consequences. So I throw that disclaimer out there right now: I don't excuse men who walk around in their underwear in front of women co-workers, install locks under their desks so they aren't disturbed as they engage in sexual abuse, or grope women who are asleep and cannot, therefore, slap the snot out of them.

So don't get it twisted while reading the rest of this. I am not defending pervs. My focus here is on the decent dudes who find themselves in a bit of a quandary these days.

Take a look at something I posted on social media last week:

"I really do feel for decent dudes these days. After boot camp this morning, I decided to be a superhero and go to Planet Fitness and get in a quick additional workout in the 30-minute circuit room before having to rush to work. ... A man came in right after I started, and while I was on one of the machines, the positioning made it difficult to see the light that lets us know when it's time to move to the next location. I heard him say something to me as I lay awkwardly on my stomach on this leg machine, but I didn't hear everything he said; I only caught his last word, which was 'sweetie.' I asked him to repeat himself, and he said, 'I'll let you know' -- meaning he could see it was difficult for me to see the light and would let me know when it changed to red. I noticed that when he repeated himself, he said only, 'I'll let you know.' I thanked him, but almost immediately, I thought about how he dropped the 'sweetie.' The current climate of sexual harassment allegations and parsing language that could be deemed inappropriate may not have crossed his mind at all, but it crossed mine, and, again, I thought of good dudes who now have to figure out what is okay and what is not and what will be misconstrued. Some will say, 'Give me a break. Guys know what's acceptable and what is not!' But I'm not so sure it's that clear anymore. Maybe this was especially poignant for me today because I'm a 'sweetie,' 'honey,' 'babe' kind of person -- meaning I use those terms on others rather freely (admittedly, not with guys who are of age, but still...). Just so much to consider in this whole debacle and dilemma of sexual harassment allegations."

This is a dilemma not reserved for men only. Women, too, are being forced to rethink our approach. But let's face it: this comes down heavier on guys. Pausing to consider before acting and speaking can't hurt. Rethinking is not necessarily bad; it's just unfortunate. I feel for the good guys. I also feel for the single ladies. I joked recently that we single ladies had better just get used to singleness because the good guys are shying away from reaching out, not willing to chance any allegations.