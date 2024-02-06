Debates and what really matters

There wasn't much to say about the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The lowest point may have been when Trump went after Biden's son Hunter and his addiction struggles. There are legitimate questions to be asked about Hunter Biden and his international dealings, but addiction is not the issue to raise on a national stage. How many people have often hidden struggles they are too ashamed to ask for help for? Moments like that only make things worse.

This year, with all the necessary social distancing, the annual Al Smith Dinner -- hosted by the archbishop of New York -- didn't happen as usual.

In a normal year, the dinner brings presidential candidates and some New York glitterati together in an overcrowded ballroom, to put aside bitter partisanship for some good-humored fellowship in honor of Smith, the first Roman Catholic candidate for president. Despite the challenges this year, the event did manage to transpire with its usual spirit.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden sent video messages -- both of which drove me a little batty at times (I can't listen to Biden talk about Catholic social teaching's influence on his life when he's as radical as they come these days on abortion, and he has the capital in his party to moderate its position if he cared to; Trump's bombast was as unpleasant as ever). But the beautiful part is always the prayer. Cardinal Timothy Dolan got Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to pray privately with him together last time around. This time, I prayed for some national healing as Cardinal Dolan called upon God's grace for two broken hearts -- Joe Biden who lost a son and Donald Trump, who recently lost his brother. It was a reminder in all the disagreements that we're dealing with human beings.