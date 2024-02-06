Debacle in Afghanistan symptom of confusion at home

President Joe Biden was right in his speech to the nation about our withdrawal from Afghanistan, that a long legacy of American involvement there preceded him.

But across the board, in domestic as well as foreign policy, any new president inherits realities that precede him. The issue confronting every president is what principles and policies will he put in place to deal with these existing realities that will define his administration.

Most clear now is that America's withdrawal from Afghanistan is surrounded by a perception of confusion, weakness and humiliation.

For anyone who believes that our nation should be a beacon of strength for freedom in the world, that beacon has been deeply tarnished.

According to The Jerusalem Post, these are the nations that will most benefit from this moment: Qatar, Russia, China, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran. According to the Post, "Most of these countries have hosted the Taliban or tacitly backed them."

In other words, this round has been won by forces in the world for whom freedom is not a value.

Biden in his remarks said, "We went to Afghanistan almost 20 years ago with clear goals: get those who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001, and make sure al-Qaida could not use Afghanistan as a base from which to attack us again."

This is inaccurate. Months after the attack on Sept. 11, 2001, President George W. Bush defined a two-pronged strategy of retaliation in his State of the Union address. One, "Shut down terrorist camps, disrupt terrorist plans and bring terrorists to justice." This was accomplished in our successful military incursion in Afghanistan.

But second, "We must prevent the terrorists and regimes who seek chemical, biological or nuclear weapons from threatening the United States and the world."

Bush rightly noted that Afghanistan could not and cannot be viewed in isolation from forces in the world that hate us and hate our ideals. This humiliation of our nation in the current withdrawal from Afghanistan strengthens those forces.