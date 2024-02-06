Dealing with whatever it is life sends my way

Here are some things on my mind. Maybe you've been thinking about some of the same things. Or not.

Easy to open

I dread seeing those words on anything I buy. I know 5-year-olds can easily open the box containing their favorite cereal. Why can't I? Is one of the curses of being old the loss of simple skills like opening stuff labeled "Easy to open"?

The other day my wife and I were in the kitchen putting together a pot roast. As she was getting spices out of the cupboard, she handed me the bottle of Worcestershire sauce. At some point the makers of this seasoning decided to make the distinctive bottle "easier to open." The only thing worse than "easy" is "easier." Trust me.

Lots of products in containers with lids now have an extra layer of nuisance to deal with: that plastic safety band than pretty much guarantees you will (a) lose your cool when you open those dill pickles and (b) discover which tool (an ordinary steak knife) works best as you jab and poke and peel.

Coming up next ...

These are the words uttered by news anchors during regularly televised news programs. It's time for a commercial, but instead of showing the commercial, the anchorperson says, "Coming up next" and uses several minutes of air time to tell you what you are about to be told.

Did it ever occur to the brass of these news shows that using that valuable time to pass out more information would be better than telling us what we are about to be told, and then being told what we were told we would be told? You think?

May cause death

I've talked about this before. Many programs, including the evening network news, are sponsored almost exclusively by pharmaceutical companies that suggest we tell our doctors how to do their jobs.

I don't know about you, but I didn't spend all those years in medical school and residency and specialty training. I'm a simple newspaper writer. All I know about these newfangled drugs is what some slick ad agency wants me to know. That includes the disclaimer that what the ads are suggesting I consume can, in some cases, kill you. Great.

I'll remember that the next time I see my doctor. "Doc," I'll say, "can you give me a prescription for some of that stuff that might kill me? No I don't have irritable bowels, but those ads make taking a new drug sound like so much fun. Heck, what do I care if it might kill me?"