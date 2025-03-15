De Rugy: Will Defense Spending Avoid the Scalpel Again?

Since the 1950s, every effort to reduce the size and scope of government has been bulldozed by a political establishment more concerned with furthering its own interests than those of the American people. Between sacred cows and special interest groups, we're always told why nothing can get cut.

With the exception of Social Security, there is no bigger scared cow than the Department of Defense.

Of course, defense policy is a legitimate function of government — a textbook example of a public good. It's hard, though not impossible, to imagine national security being provided privately. However, it doesn't follow that every dollar spent on defense is effective or even legitimate. It's often the reverse. Sacred-cow status grants relative immunity to the Pentagon's waste and poor strategic spending.

This is why, despite the chaos caused by the Department of Government Efficiency and its often questionable approach, I for one welcome the chance to have a national conversation about Pentagon spending.

In a Feb. 22 post on X, DOGE announced that it held a preliminary meeting with the Defense Department and that it looks forward to "working together to safely save taxpayer dollars and eliminate waste, fraud and abuse." Heaven knows the DOD needs such supervision. Since Congress began requiring annual audits in 2018, it has never passed a single full audit.

As of late 2024, it had failed for the seventh year in a row, unable to fully account for an $824 billion annual budget?. Pause and think about that: Much of the nation's single largest chunk of discretionary spending can't be completely tracked. Let's hope the DOD is better at protecting us from foreign enemies than tracking its own expenses.

One Pentagon official dryly noted that "things are showing progress, but it's not enough" and a "clean" audit is still years away?. Imagine a taxpayer offering this answer to an IRS auditor.

In addition to not knowing where the money is going, a big problem with the department is the defense procurement system. Its issues go beyond simple waste or mismanagement. The system's core challenges stem from its painfully slow acquisition timeline, inefficient cost structures and barriers to innovation. As a result, when major systems reach deployment, their technologies are often outdated and their costs prohibitive.

Nowhere is the dysfunction more visible than in the development of the F-35 fighter jet program. According to the Government Accountability Office, after nearly 25 years of development and $1.7 trillion in spending — the most expensive defense program ever — only 55% of F-35s are mission capable.