De Rugy: Trump needs Congress to deliver on lower prices

If President Donald Trump was elected with a specific mandate, it was to lower prices. Poll after poll reveals that inflation is a top worry for Americans. So the administration should be worried that it's ticking back up. Further, the president -- who seems to think he can solve all problems unilaterally with executive branch orders -- will soon discover that to conquer inflation, he will need the help of Congress.

Today's rising inflation isn't Trump's fault. When inflation first spiked several years ago, the Federal Reserve insisted for months that it was under control and on its way back to the 2% target. It had yet to arrive there when, this past September, the Fed began prematurely cutting interest rates by 100 basis points. Now, core Consumer Price Index inflation remains at 3.3% year over year, well above the pre-pandemic norm and a full 65% higher than the Fed's supposed target.

At the current rate, the dollar will lose 33 cents of purchasing power within a decade. This is not a temporary inconvenience; it's a fundamental betrayal of sound money principles. Americans who save in dollars suffer their wealth melting away, while those with assets inflated by easy money policies continue to benefit.

The problem isn't just the commonly cited CPI. Also flashing warning signs is the Producer Price Index, which tracks wholesale prices. In January, the year-over-year increase hit 3.5%, up from a low of 0.9% in January 2024. Producer prices lead consumer prices, meaning that the cost pressures businesses face today will soon be passed on to us.

Rising prices should have warned the Fed that inflationary pressures were building again, yet policymakers plowed ahead with interest rate cuts. They didn't seem to be responding to economic fundamentals; they were responding to Wall Street's demands for easy money.

The deteriorating fiscal outlook, which Congress primarily owns, won't help fight inflation either. The Congressional Budget Office's 10-year projections from January show the national debt growing over the next decade by $23.9 trillion. The recent House Republican budget would add another $4 trillion, only part of which will be offset with investment-driven economic growth.

More borrowing means higher interest costs on the national debt, which are already skyrocketing and project to soon exceed $1 trillion per year. As Hoover Institution economist John Cochrane has pointed out, when the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation, it also raises these interest costs on the debt.

This creates a fiscal problem: Unless Congress cuts spending, higher interest payments require more borrowing, adding to the budget deficit and undermining the Fed's efforts to contain inflation.