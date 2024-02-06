David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatism

David Limbaugh doesn’t pull punches. His latest book, “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win,” is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to abortion, immigration and a full embrace of socialism.
The Cape Girardeau lawyer spoke with me this week about the book and why, after four religious books, he’s come out with a political tome ahead of the 2020 election — one he calls the most important of our lifetime.
“The stakes are very high,” Limbaugh said. “There’s a dichotomy between what the political Left believes and what the political Right believes. We’re increasingly polarized and our world views and policy agendas are radically different. Therefore, it really matters more than it ever has who wins these elections. From my perspective as a conservative, I believe the political left is becoming increasingly extreme — openly so, conspicuously so, unapologetically so — and conservatives have to band together to try to win these next elections both at the federal level and the state level in order to preserve the ideas that founded this country.”
David, the younger brother to nationally syndicated conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, said while he has local friends he considers moderate Democrats, the fact remains they will vote for the Democratic ticket and its “extreme” leaders. He called the Democratic Party a “wholly-owned subsidiary of the far Left.”
Left of center politicians who stray from the liberal line are forced to apologize to the extreme Left. Limbaugh gave the example of former Vice President Joe Biden calling Vice President Mike Pence a “decent guy.” But the former vice president had to capitulate once the LGBTQ activists shouted their outrage.
There’s no atonement for past statements or remarks, Limbaugh said, unless you not only apologize but also campaign and raise money for the Left.
While reading the book, my impression was it’s not only a political book but also historical. In today’s environment with revisionist history, Limbaugh points to example after example — there are 1,100 footnotes — showing the ideas and actions are not outliers but rather make up the majority of the party.
“I want to arm our side with the information they need to combat these ideas in the marketplace of ideas so that they can go out and evangelize, in a secular sense,” Limbaugh said. “So that they can go out and argue our points and demonstrate to people why it’s important to vote in the next election.”
Republicans have not had the best record of pushing back against the ideas of the Left. That hasn’t been the case with President Donald Trump, Limbaugh said, as the president does a great job of relating to the people, maybe the best since Ronald Reagan.
“He’s made a believer out of me,” Limbaugh said. “I was an initial skeptic. I think he’s doing a really good job and a remarkable job at making the case for conservatism and for Americanism and for patriotism.”
Limbaugh added that while some call Trump a protectionist, he believes otherwise.
“I don’t think he’s a protectionist. I think he’s a person who wants to negotiate better trade deals. And he’s succeeded in many cases.”
One of the book’s early chapters focuses on the intersectionality of oppression, which Limbaugh defined as looking at the combination of historic oppressions.
“Conservatives, especially conservative Christians, believe that everyone is created in God’s image and are entitled to equal dignity,” Limbaugh said. “We want to look at people with color-blind glasses on. We don’t want to look at everyone with regard to race. I think the left has now embraced this idea that we have to look at people’s external qualities and what they are as a group and not as individuals. I think it’s contrary to Scripture and contrary to human nature and it’s destructive. I think it’s also a rejection of Martin Luther King’s legacy, which is to, ‘Judge people by the quality of their character and not the color of their skin.’
Limbaugh added we’re all accountable to God regardless of race or gender and each person is “equally dignified as made in God’s image.”
If you’re looking for a good political read, Limbaugh’s book meets the qualification. Liberals will likely disagree with Limbaugh, and conservatives will likely nod in agreement. But there’s no question the issues highlighted will be significant heading into 2020.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.