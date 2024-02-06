David Limbaugh book makes the case for conservatism

David Limbaugh doesn’t pull punches. His latest book, “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win,” is a hard-hitting exposé on how the Democratic Party has been taken over by the hard left, from gender and racial extremism to abortion, immigration and a full embrace of socialism.

The Cape Girardeau lawyer spoke with me this week about the book and why, after four religious books, he’s come out with a political tome ahead of the 2020 election — one he calls the most important of our lifetime.

“The stakes are very high,” Limbaugh said. “There’s a dichotomy between what the political Left believes and what the political Right believes. We’re increasingly polarized and our world views and policy agendas are radically different. Therefore, it really matters more than it ever has who wins these elections. From my perspective as a conservative, I believe the political left is becoming increasingly extreme — openly so, conspicuously so, unapologetically so — and conservatives have to band together to try to win these next elections both at the federal level and the state level in order to preserve the ideas that founded this country.”

David, the younger brother to nationally syndicated conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh, said while he has local friends he considers moderate Democrats, the fact remains they will vote for the Democratic ticket and its “extreme” leaders. He called the Democratic Party a “wholly-owned subsidiary of the far Left.”

Left of center politicians who stray from the liberal line are forced to apologize to the extreme Left. Limbaugh gave the example of former Vice President Joe Biden calling Vice President Mike Pence a “decent guy.” But the former vice president had to capitulate once the LGBTQ activists shouted their outrage.

There’s no atonement for past statements or remarks, Limbaugh said, unless you not only apologize but also campaign and raise money for the Left.

While reading the book, my impression was it’s not only a political book but also historical. In today’s environment with revisionist history, Limbaugh points to example after example — there are 1,100 footnotes — showing the ideas and actions are not outliers but rather make up the majority of the party.

“I want to arm our side with the information they need to combat these ideas in the marketplace of ideas so that they can go out and evangelize, in a secular sense,” Limbaugh said. “So that they can go out and argue our points and demonstrate to people why it’s important to vote in the next election.”