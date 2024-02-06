D is for Democrats ... and disinformation

Barack Obama told a good joke the other day.

He said he thought that the level of disinformation and misinformation online has gotten so dangerously high in the U.S. that we need to develop "digital fingerprints" so ordinary citizens can tell what's truly true and know who's not telling it.

We?

Did he mean "We the American people" or "We the politicians with all the power?"

The ex-president of us all didn't specify what government agency or allegedly nonpartisan public watchdog group he thought should get to decide what is the "truth" or how or if it would be enforced.

He told his former senior adviser David Axelrod that he is most concerned about "deepfakes" that use digitally manipulated images, audio or video to spread lies and mislead people — especially voters.

But Obama said people are going to have to know how to spot misinformation that "can still be used, for example, to discourage people from voting by characterizing the system as rigged and corrupt."

The punchline to Obama's unintentional joke is his concern that misinformation can "oftentimes advantage the powerful."

And, he said, "I am worried about that kind of cynicism developing even further during the course of this next election."

Gee, President Obama, why would half the country's voters — the red-colored half — be cynical?

Could it be that for seven years they've watched the president they elected in 2016 be abused by a continual disinformation campaign carried out by Democrats, the FBI, government intelligence agencies and the partisan media?

Obama and lesser pontificating phonies like my lying congressman, the recently censured Adam Schiff, don't actually care about the spread of disinformation, conspiracy theories and lies — as long as they get to spread theirs.