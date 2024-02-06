If I had my druthers, you would be looking at a blank space. Instead of reading these words, you would have found nothing under the headline "Current Reasons to Believe Kavanaugh's Accuser." Just a big empty space.

Why? Because there are no reasons to believe Christine Blasey Ford -- not yet anyway. Should some surface, fine, but as of now, there really isn't much to say in the way of providing reasons she should be believed, as there are no reasons to disbelieve Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh -- not yet anyway.

Yeah, I know: "Women must be believed." We hear it all the time, and I've written about this before -- when Democrats sought to sabotage another conservative running for office at just the opportune time, years after the alleged incident. My opinion hasn't changed. No one must be believed just because. Evidence matters. Facts matter. Credibility matters. Witnesses matter. Get this: Truth matters. Or do these things not matter when the accused is a conservative or a conservative ally?

I am not saying Ford is lying, but why must she be believed if in so doing, Kavanaugh must not be believed? Why isn't he afforded the same privilege? Why are we suspending the American way: "Innocent until proven guilty"?

Does she get to be believed because she is considered the victim? Well, if he is innocently accused, is he not also a victim -- the victim?

This dilemma means one thing. We cannot know whether to believe him or her. We have to suspend judgment and let the facts play out.

Republicans have tried to allow her the opportunity to put her story out there before Congress, but she and her lawyer, Debra Katz, are playing a game of Kick the Can Down the Road.

At this stage, it appears Ford did suffer some form of abuse 36 years ago as a high school student, but when she reportedly did finally reveal that to a therapist in 2012, she did not name Kavanaugh as her attacker, and he denies it.

Furthermore, there are serious holes in the story.

Ford's high school classmate, Cristina King Miranda, posted on Facebook that the assault was "spoken of for days afterward" in high school. She wrote that the incident "did happen."