Current crisis: Pearl Harbor, or another Great Depression?

Speaking on "Meet the Press" a few weeks ago, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams called the coronavirus crisis "our Pearl Harbor moment" -- invoking the greatest call to action in our nation's history.

Within days of the Japanese aerial attack, hundreds of thousands of Americans decided to quit their jobs or interrupt their pursuit of college degrees in order to enlist in the U.S. armed forces. Almost as quickly, the "arsenal of democracy" began tooling up, with women and minorities replacing departing soldiers in millions of factory jobs as automakers and other private-sector companies curtailed production for domestic purposes and began churning out massive numbers of tanks, warplanes, ships, and other military goods and equipment.

In today's environment, people's lives have been radically changed or uprooted in a much different way. Instead of being a call to heroic action, steps taken to contain the coronavirus have been a call to inaction and watching out for your own safety -- staying home, washing your hands regularly, avoiding unnecessary trips, and keeping a safe distance from other people.

Rather than mobilization on a massive scale, in the past several weeks we have witnessed the fastest economic de-mobilization in our nation's history -- as a result of government-ordered lockdowns designed to keep the contagion from spreading so rapidly as to overwhelm local hospital systems. The lockdowns have idled as estimated 25% of the workforce, which is on a par with the unemployment rate during the worst of the Great Depression.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill will rush enhanced unemployment benefits to the millions of people locked out of jobs and extend credit to many businesses facing financial ruin. As big as it is (and it is truly huge -- newly contemplated spending that is equal in magnitude to 44 percent of the total expenditures called for in the 2020 federal budget), the stimulus bill is still nothing more than a stopgap measure.

The trillions of dollars of new debt -- piled on top of a mountain of older debt -- is a major concern in its own right. But that is not what keeps my friend and associate Joe Forshaw up at night. Joe is the chairman of the Show-Me Institute and the retired leader of a close-knit and longstanding small family business. To him, one of the more bizarre features of the daily news cycle over the past several weeks has been the "surreal" spectacle of "businesses being told by the government to close up shop and wait for a check from the government to keep the lights on." As he put it in a recent article: