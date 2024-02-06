Culture wars are a convenient distraction from spending

We tend to define bipartisanship as both parties openly agreeing with each other in a gauzy spirit of civic cooperation. But there's another kind of bipartisanship -- when each party cynically and tacitly agrees to take turns doing things they denounce when the other party does them. That's what the parties do on spending and debt (and Supreme Court nominations, gerrymandering and a host of other issues). The cumulative effect is a political culture that says you can do whatever you can get away with. Why should voters care about deficits when most politicians only claim to care about them when it's the other party increasing them?

But here's the catch. Political parties need to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Neither Republicans nor Democrats can run on the vow "There's not a dime's worth of difference between us and the other party." So what does that leave? Culture-war stuff.

This is not to say that cultural issues aren't legitimate or important points of disagreement in a democracy. They often are. But if that's all you've got to work with, you're going to make as big a deal of that stuff as you can.

As Shadi Hamid of the Brookings Institution recently noted on my podcast, The Remnant, this is precisely what's happened in Western Europe. There's a broad consensus among European political parties on spending and a generous welfare state. This doesn't mean economic issues aren't important to European voters. But the partisan fights are often over which state-dependent interest -- government workers, unions, farmers, big business -- should get more subsidies or protections. Meanwhile, cultural issues like European identity vs national identity and, especially, immigration become major sources of brand differentiation.

Indeed, immigration is a perfect example of what I'm getting at. It's an important issue regardless of where you come down on the specifics of immigration policy. But there's a reason that Republicans and Democrats often invest so much more in the issue than it warrants. It taps into, among other things, questions of race, national identity and the relationship between wealthy elites and average workers. Democrats love the issue because it lets them demonize Republicans -- often but not always unfairly -- as rank nativists and bigots. It lets Republicans rail about Democratic animosity toward the working class and indifference -- real or alleged -- to American culture.

Again, immigration is a legitimate issue to debate. But a lot of the culture-war trolling -- and much of the immigration hysteria -- that takes up so much of our energy and attention amounts to a convenient distraction from the fact that both parties have spent this country into a hole it will take decades to climb out of, if either of them ever bothers to try.

Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast.