Cronyism's critics continue to miss the point

How to best ensure substantial long-run economic growth should be a question on everyone's mind. Its benefits can't be overstated, and it's undeniable that the lack of growth is a root contributor to many seemingly disconnected economic and social problems. That's the central theme of a recent podcast discussion between The New York Times' Ezra Klein and George Mason University economist Tyler Cowen.

They both expressed support for reforms to make government less bureaucratic and more agile. For example, Cowen cited the Food and Drug Administration's recent failure to approve COVID-19 treatments quickly enough, while also getting in the way of COVID-19 tests' development and distribution. In an ideal world, Cowen's sensible observation should lead to serious reform of the FDA along with other alphabet agencies that fail the American people through slow and counterproductive processes. During ordinary times these bureaucratic problems loom large enough; during a pandemic they're devastating.

My issue, however, is with Klein's suggestion that changing the status quo requires conservatives and libertarians to stop denouncing Uncle Sam for big fiascoes like Solyndra, the solar company that infamously went under shortly after receiving a $538 million loan guarantee from a green-energy program under the Obama administration. Denouncing such waste, Klein insists, only serves to embarrass the government for its failures, thus prompting it to be more cautious. As such, Klein would like "to somehow quiet these players looking to point out every failure."

That's wrong. Klein misunderstands why I and other free-market proponents fight against private companies receiving government-granted privileges -- which is called "cronyism." It's not the wasteful spending that I mostly focus on; it's the unfairness.

Before I explain, I want to state for the record that it's not the role of government to prop up private companies, even green ones. Nor is it the case that the FDA screws up because conservatives and libertarians don't miss a chance to criticize government failures. Bad government, political incentives and repeated lack of accountability are all alone to blame for this mess. Besides, if pointing out that the government fails and wastes taxpayers' money were such a powerful way to embarrass government into exercising undue caution, we wouldn't continue to see this administration double down on interventions where others have failed before.